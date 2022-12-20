Newly-elected General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, says one of the reasons he was massively voted for was because of the strong support he received from Parliament.

According to him, his background as a former Member of Parliament won him the support of the NDC’s Parliamentary caucus who went out of their way to campaign for him, leading to his victory.

“I will say massive support. Don’t forget, it’s not just the Volta caucus, it’s actually Parliament,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

He believes that his experience as a Parliamentarian puts him in the best of position to have a better appreciation of the difficulties the NDC’s Parliamentarians face and how to proffer solutions to help overcome those bottlenecks.

His election into office comes at a most crucial time when the Minority in Parliament have come under pressure due to certain incidents that have brought their loyalty to the party and Ghanaians at large to question.

Fifi Kwetey believes he can bridge the gap between Parliamentarians and the average Ghanaian.

“I’m coming from Parliament and the only candidate out of the three who is a former MP. So naturally if there is anyone who can understand the issues that are in Parliament, who has a certain affinity with them, who can appreciate where they’re coming from and the difficulties they go through, it will be me. I have that advantage.

“Asiedu Nketia as a General-Secretary was also a former Member of Parliament and so naturally the Parliamentarians appreciate that if you have a General-Secretary who has been an MP, it becomes a much more advantageous position. A lot of those who were working for me without me knowing were the MPs. They were working super hard for me,” he said.