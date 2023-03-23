Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has submitted his nomination form to enable him to run as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This comes as the party readies to attempt to take over the reigns of power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mobbed by supporters, Dr Duffuor went to the party headquarters in Accra to hand the documents over.

The battle over political power will only be won if the grassroots base is strengthened adequately.

“The grassroots, the foundation of our party should be resourced, should be made stronger than it is now so that they can fight the elephant to go into the bush,” he said.

The forms were received by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, in the company of some party executives.

The NDC officially will close nominations for both Presidential and parliamentary contests today.

According to the party, the exercise has been peaceful so far without any incidence.

Chairman of the NDC’s Elections Committee, Kakra Essamuah, said the vetting for the flagbearer aspirants will take place from March 28 to 29.

He told JoyNews that vetting for parliamentary counterparts who have filed their forms is scheduled for next two weeks.

Subsequently, the elections to find a flagbearer will come off on May 13, 2023.