The Constituency Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Manhyia South, Alhassan Mustapha who was declared wanted by the police has been released on bail.

This follows charges related to his recent conduct.

Mustapha faced charges of Offensive Conduct conducive to a breach of peace and making threats of death, stemming from a viral video where he made inflammatory remarks.

In the video, Mustapha challenged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and warned of potential violence if they were to interfere with the elections.

The arrest was prompted by concerns over the video’s potential to incite unrest in the December elections.

However, Mustapha has been granted bail by the police, allowing him to await further legal proceedings outside of custody.

Despite the charges, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Kwasi said Mustapha has done no wrong.

