The District Court in Tamale, presided over by his Worship Amadu Issifu, has slapped a GH¢3,600 fine on former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Northern regional communications officer, Hardi Pagzaa and one Mumuni Osman for assaulting a Radio Presenter of Dagbon Radio in Tamale.

The two who on Monday 8 May were arrested and kept in police custody for two days appeared before the court on Wednesday.

The accused persons who were charged on four counts pleaded guilty to all charges.

The charges were Conspiracy to Commit Crime to wit Assault, Assault, Unlawful entry, and Threat of Death.

The 4th Count of Threat of Death was, however, later withdrawn by the Prosecution.

The defence counsel told the court that the accused persons have shown remorse and prayed for a non-custodial sentence.

Before his ruling, the Judge cautioned the defendants not to repeat such unlawful acts. He further urged hosts of political shows and their guests to be circumspect in their pronouncements and actions.

The magistrate noted that such acts have the tendency of igniting conflicts, citing the Rwanda genocide and its devastating impact on citizens as an example.

The court then sentenced the accused person to a fine of 300 penalty units, amounting to 3,600 or in default, serve 18 months in prison.

On May 3, a radio presenter with a Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Sadiq Gariba was assaulted verbally and physically by a former NDC Northern Regional Communications Officer, Hardi Pagzaa during a live radio program.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mr Pagzaa and Osman were seen storming the studio of Dagbon FM. The two men held up the presenter who was at the point hosting a show and threatened to slap him if he makes a comment.

The incident happened on World Press Freedom Day.

The host then stood up and in the process went out of the studio with the attackers.

ALSO READ: