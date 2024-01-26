The National House of Chiefs has reiterated its urgent appeal to the government to implement extensive measures aimed at effectively curbing the problem of illegal mining.

Emphasizing the importance of a non-political, collaborative effort involving all stakeholders, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, underscored the critical role traditional leaders must play in addressing this pressing issue.

Speaking at a meeting held in Kumasi, which included representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the President urged for a unified approach to finding sustainable solutions.

Highlighting the devastating environmental impact of illegal mining, including deforestation, water pollution, and soil erosion, the President stressed the urgent need to halt the use of hazardous chemicals such as cyanide, mercury, and sulphuric acid by illegal miners, citing their harmful effects on both the environment and individuals.

In response, the Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, acknowledged the limitations of previous approaches, particularly the use of military intervention, in combating illegal mining.

He expressed optimism in collaborating with traditional authorities, recognizing their potential to significantly contribute to the success of anti-illegal mining initiatives.

Kokofu emphasized the importance of tapping into the wisdom and influence of traditional leaders to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing efforts, acknowledging past governmental policies and programs aimed at addressing illegal mining have not yielded desired results.

The meeting served as a platform to seek guidance from traditional authorities in formulating strategies to effectively tackle the persistent challenge of illegal mining in Ghana.

READ ALSO: