The National House of Chiefs, headed by Togbe Afede XIV, on behalf of the chiefs and people of Akyem, is demanding an apology from the former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama.

The demand for the apology follows what the House of Chiefs describe as ‘ethnocentric sentiments’ against the chiefs and people of Akyem being promoted by Mr Mahama on his Facebook page.

The House of Chiefs, in a press release on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, noted the contents of the post being shared by the former president is divisive and tribalistic.

“We are using this medium to condemn in no uncertain terms, this tasteless post being promoted by the former president,” an except of the statement read.

“The 2020 elections are around the corner and such ethnocentric sentiments should not be promoted in our body politic. We believe that this communique will be well received and accordingly worked on by the former president,” the statement read further.

Read details of the press release below: