The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) has cautioned heads of schools against corporal punishment in all pre-tertiary schools nationwide.

According to NaSIA, corporal punishment, which includes caning, is considered an offence under the corporal punishment policy prescribed by the Ministry of Education.

NaSIA in a statement signed by the Inspector General of Schools, Haggar Hilda Ampadu, said the directive follows several complaints received from parents.

A situation the parents explained has resulted in physical and emotional repercussion.

