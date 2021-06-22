The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) has cautioned heads of schools against corporal punishment in all pre-tertiary schools nationwide.
According to NaSIA, corporal punishment, which includes caning, is considered an offence under the corporal punishment policy prescribed by the Ministry of Education.
NaSIA in a statement signed by the Inspector General of Schools, Haggar Hilda Ampadu, said the directive follows several complaints received from parents.
A situation the parents explained has resulted in physical and emotional repercussion.
