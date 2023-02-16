Presidential aspirant, Kojo Bonsu, has credited his love for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

According to him, he developed love for the party due to how it accepts the down trodden in society.

“Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is my Cousin, my uncle’s daughter. I joined NDC because of her. She mentored me,” Kojo Bonsu said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

As someone from the Ashanti Region, he said he almost joined the ruling New Patriotic Party in its formative years.

“I used to go for NPP meetings with President Akufo-Addo when it was being formed,” he stated.

However, Mr Bonsu said he changed his mind and joined the NDC due to “discrimination in the NPP.”

Joining the NDC under Rawlings, he said is one of the best things he has done in his political career.