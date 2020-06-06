A photo of Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo, with a bald heard widely known as ‘sakora’ has popped up on the internet.

The photo, which has attracted attention, was from the one of the actress’ movies ‘Nkuli the Mask’ which captured her in a gloomy mood.

Taking to Instagram to share the photo, she captioned “Black out day 2020.”

The movie told the story of a young Nkuli, played by actress Addo and her two siblings, who had to face the harsh realities of life after the untimely death of their parents.

The most-talked about movie won her Ghana Movie Awards 2012 Best Actress in a Lead Role nomination.

