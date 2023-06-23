The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned people not to travel through floodwaters to get to their destinations.

The Ashanti Regional Director of NADMO, Frank Duodu , has advised the general public not to endanger their lives during a downpour.

NADMO issued the warning after four people were reported dead as a result of Wednesday’s torrential rains.

He advised the public to take the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s warnings seriously during the rainy season and act accordingly.

“Make sure that when the rains are coming, we follow the warnings of the Meteorological Agency, and if there is no need to go to places you know are flood-prone areas, don’t go,” he warned.

“You find high places to lodge when the rains are coming but if it turns out to be what we witnessed on Wednesday, not that the place got flooded but you decide to go through the flood waters, then I will say there is more that we have,” he said on Accra-based Rainbow Radio.

ALSO READ: