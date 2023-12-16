Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama has expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led government’s failure to implement his plans to transform Jomoro, a town in the Western region into a petrochemical hub.

According to the former President, that move was supposed to be part of the people’s benefit from oil exploration in the area.

But the project which would have transformed the enclave is yet to be implemented after years of exploration.

“It was in our time that the oil exploration started. In our plans, Ellembele was to be a gas enclave and Jomoro will be converted to a petrochemical hub. We expected our brothers (NPP) to implement the plan after taking over. I was expecting to see the refinery and fertiliser production here after eight years”, he said.

The former President hoping to stage a come back to office said the project will be prioritized if successful.

He was addressing the people of Jomoro Constituency in a Town Hall meeting at Jaway Wharf.

The issue of poor road network in the Constituency was an issue of concern among people who were given opportunity to speak at the meeting.

The road to the area is riddled with pot holes and a part of it remains untarred.

In a response, the flagbearer of the NDC said there was a plan to draw money from the gas exploration to build the roads.

But the policy has also been abandoned by the current government.

“We made plans to build gas enclave roads in these communities. We were to draw money from gas proceeds to build roads here. Ellembele have received their portion but Jomoro is yet to have their share” he said.

He continued with a promise, “I have experienced the terrible roads. I will ensure the GNPC who are in charge gives you your share. I have experienced the road. I will urge you to exercise calm”, he added.

The NDC flagbearer is on a two day tour of the Western Region.