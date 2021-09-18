A dad was left gobsmacked after discovering his mum did a secret DNA test on his baby.

Posting anonymously on Reddit, the man explained that his parents have disliked his wife since the day he first introduced her to them.

He said: “I met my wife Sonya at a restaurant where she worked as a waitress. It took me a while to finally be her boyfriend.

“I introduced her to my parents and they voiced out their disapproval after meeting her.

“My parents think that Sonya is only using me to achieve her American dream. I told them that is racist and I am very offended by their assumption.”

The man said that when he proposed, her parents were thrilled, but his parents were “gutted and refused to give their blessing.”

Because of this, they decided to elope, only inviting his brother and Sonya’s best friends to be their witnesses.

Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, baby Garreth, and two days later his parents got back in touch.

The grandparents began to visit regularly, but one day he overheard something that left him furious.

He explained: “My parents visit us regularly and one day while dad and mum are playing with Garreth mum said something along the lines of ‘aren’t you the cutest baby ever? I am so glad to confirm you are indeed my grandson’.

“She didn’t know I was around because she looked startled when I said ‘what was that supposed to mean?'”

His mum tried to change the subject, but he didn’t let it go, insisting that she tells him what she was talking about.

“Mum sat me down and apologised first before telling me that they had Garreth’s DNA tested to make sure that he’s mine.

“I was speechless for a moment and before I blew up from anger I told dad to give me my son and they better leave before I lose whatever respect I had left for them.

“My mum was very apologetic and said it’s because they don’t trust my wife and that our son looks nothing like me.”

Furious, he told them to leave.

“I didn’t tell my wife about the whole DNA test thing until after two weeks when she asked why mum and dad didn’t visit anymore,” he revealed.

“I told her everything as I know I cannot keep a secret from her. She started crying and it broke my heart. I know how much she tried to win my parents’ approval and what I told her was like a slap across her face.

“That night she told me that she can no longer let my parents into our child’s life and I agreed with her.

“When mum called to ask when they can visit again, I told them they are no longer welcome in our son’s life.

“Mum called my dad and I told him the same thing. He was livid, he called me ungrateful and cruel. He also said a few choice words about my wife which angered me more,” – he hung up before he could hear the rest.

He concluded his post by asking whether he’d overreacted, but users were on his side.

One person said: “Toxic grandparents don’t belong in the family. No matter how hard it is to cut them out.”

Another wrote: “Never understand why so many people think kids should have a relationship with the grandparents who are abusive towards the parents (their own kids). Yes, they will try to influence the grandkids against the parents and they will continue to practice their prejudices with the grandkids.”

A third commented: “This man is protecting his family from those mean people. Stand your ground! Those parents are manipulative.”

“If they thought it was the right thing to do, they would not have hidden it,” added someone else, adding, “It’s a huge slap in the face for, not only your wife but yourself, too. Your parents have shown that they don’t trust your relationship, your decisions, your autonomy or your child’s either.