Many of us don’t mind doing the odd favour for our neighbours, but sometimes your kindness can be taken advantage of.

One man on Reddit has discovered his dad’s generosity has got him stuck in a tricky situation after he decided to let his neighbours park one of their cars in his driveway – because they now keep refusing to move it.

The man claimed his 62-year-old father only has one car that he keeps in his garage and because his neighbours have four cars, he allowed them to park one of them on his property – and it’s now causing issues.

In his post, he explained: “My dad doesn’t drive that much right now, but from time to time he likes to go back to our hometown and just spend the day in the places he and my mum used to go.

“Problem with this is that he can last a month or so without moving the car and thus his neighbours – married couple in their 20s – use his driveway because they own four cars and don’t have the space.

“My dad doesn’t have that much of a problem with it since he leaves his car in the garage and told me that whenever he needs to get it out, he just calls the girl, and she moves the other car.”

However, the man said things turned sour when the woman wasn’t at home on a day when his dad needed his car, so he had no choice but to ask her husband to move the car.

And while the man said he would move it, it took well over an hour for him to actually follow through.

The Reddit post continued: “It was fine until a few months ago when apparently the girl is nowhere to be found and the guy is home all day.

“My dad had asked him a few times to please move the car and the dude just says, ‘yeah, sure’, and takes an hour or two to do so, by which point my dad can’t drive it because it’s already too dark for him to see properly.”

The man went on to say he had been to visit his dad on another day in which they needed to get the car out and the same thing happened with the neighbour taking too long to move his vehicle.

So instead of waiting around, the man decided to teach the ungrateful neighbour a lesson – and had his car towed away.

He wrote: “My dad wanted to drive his car but the neighbour had his in my dad’s driveway and so he went to ask him to please move it.

“He said yes, but after 30 minutes of not seeing him, I called someone to get it towed.”

The neighbour was furious when he saw what was happening, but the man insisted he doesn’t regret his actions because the neighbour was acting “entitled” after his dad’s kind deed.

He said: “The man obviously freaked out when he saw what was happening and asked what I was doing.

“Apparently he doesn’t have the right documentation for the car and can’t get it back because he doesn’t have the money.

“But man, my dad was doing him a favour and he acted like an entitled p***k.”