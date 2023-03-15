The Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has sued 11 branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency for defamation.

The 11 persons are said to have published and circulated comments deemed libellous against the Member of Parliament.

The Asawase MP is demanding GH¢10 million in damages against the defendants.

Some members of the NDC in the Asawase Constituency, led by the 11 branch executives, issued a Press Statement on March 10, 2023 which contained the said defamatory remarks.

Counsel for the defendants declined comments on the development when Citi News contacted him, but said he is working to defend his clients in court.