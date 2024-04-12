The Obuasi Municipal Assembly has aided the Korfekrom rainstorm disaster victims with relief items amounting to GH¢270,000.

Many were rendered homeless after heavy rainfall in the region, for which the Assembly has taken proactive steps to aid the affected individuals.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive, Elijah Adansi Bonnah, the process of rebuilding lives after a natural disaster is multifaceted and often requires external support.

During the presentation ceremony, the Assembly donated 1,655 pieces of wood, 130 packets of roofing sheets, and 50 bags of cement, totaling GH¢270,000.

Additionally, efforts are underway to cover medical expenses for the victims.

Addressing the gathering, Elijah Adansi Bonnah said those who had already undertaken roof repairs before the donation would receive financial assistance to offset their expenses.

In response to the support received, some of the disaster victims expressed their gratitude.

They said the assistance has provided them with a glimmer of hope amid challenging circumstances.

One beneficiary shared her plans to use the money to settle debts accrued while rebuilding her home.