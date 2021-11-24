The Multimedia Group (MGL) is pleased to announce that the 2021 Ballon d’Or will be live on its channels.

The four-hour ceremony, slated for November 29, 2021, will be broadcast in English on Joy Prime. The Akan broadcast on television will be on Adom TV.

For radio, Joy 99.7 FM and Hitz 103.9 will take the final hour of the event.

After a year’s hiatus from world football, the Ballon d’Or is back and poised to deliver one of its most unpredictable outcomes yet.

Additional promotional and broadcast information will be on all MGL platforms in the coming days.

Full 30-man Shortlist:

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)