MTN Ghana Foundation has empowered rural women on modern ways of farming to improve productivity.

The initiative to mark the International Day of Rural Women was in partnership with Holland Green Tech which offers best horticulture products and services with Dutch knowledge, skills and technology.

The event held at Akuse in the Eastern region had 72 participants were drawn from Akuse, Dodowa, and Pantang.

They women farmers were taken through modern farming technologies, proper ways of applying fertilizers and usage of chemicals to improve their yields.

Economic Empowerment Advisor of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Cynthia Mills said their aim is Gto empower the rural women farmers to adopt Good Agronomic Practices (GAPs) in farming activities in order to benefit from their sweat.

According to her, rural women play a crucial role in Ghana’s quest to ensure food security hence the need to empower them.

“Majority of them are oblivious to how to apply plant nutrients and others. So, basically, we brought them to the demonstration field to equip them with the requisite knowledge” she added.

Cynthia Mills said given the success of the programme, MTN Ghana Foundation will replicate similar training in other regions to help reach out to other rural women farmers.

Agronomist at Holland Green Tech, Prince Agyapong was elated at the opportunity to impact knowledge to the women.

He indicated that, though the women have been in farming for years, they hardly mark profit due to the use of rudimentary tools.

But after the training, Mr. Agyapong is confident they will apply the modern technologies for a bumper harvest.

On the demonstration field, he taught the farmers how to plant in rows to provide more water and sunlight to the plants to get more yields.

Some of the women expressed their profound gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the initiative.

“We now know the required planting distance and good agronomic practices and we will sue it on our farms” a beneficiary stated.

All 72 participants are expected to share the knowledge with other farmers in their respective communities.

About Int. Day of Rural Women

This International Day of Rural Women offers us a renewed opportunity to commit to a different way of organizing our world, to build on the vision of the Feminist Plan and on the outcomes and multistakeholder commitments of the recent United Nations Food System Summit, so that rural women benefit equally from their productivity, with good food enjoyed by all.