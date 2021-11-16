The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A on Tuesday, 16 November 2021, granted GH¢50,000 bail to the first accused, Stephen Kumi, involved in the false kidnapping case at Mpohor in the Western Region.



The first accused is also to provide two sureties.



Presiding Judge, Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu noted that the court had earlier refused the accused bail to allow Police conclude investigations into the matter.



He further noted that the court could not continue to hold the accused into custody, since the Police has not indicated that investigations have not been concluded.



The court had earlier denied bail to the two suspects on Thursday, 4 November 2021 over the alleged false publication of the kidnapping of 26-year-old Stephanie Kumiwaa.



However, the court granted GH¢50,000 bail to journalist Paa Kwesi Simpson, the second suspect involved in the false kidnapping case.



The court granted bail to the host of Takoradi-based Connect FM’s morning show on Monday, 8 November 2021 with two sureties.



Both have been charged with the publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Public Order Act; and false publication of news through an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.



Prosecutor Superintendent Emmanuel Basintale, who read the charge sheet, prayed the court not to grant bail to the two accused persons.



The two pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The defence counsel, Mr. Ebo Donkor, in his plea, said: “So, A1 must be treated as a victim”, arguing: “The police have not been able to tell the court that it is false that he actually had a relationship with the girl and didn’t publish anything to be guilty of the second count”.



He continued: “For A2, it is very unfortunate for him to find himself here. The fact does not, in any way, suggest that A2 made any false statement anywhere”.



“A2 has never published any false news anywhere.”