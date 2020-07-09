A disturbing video has emerged of Assin South Member of Parliament (MP), John Ntim Fordjour, blatantly disregarding social-distancing protocols in the name of sharing items to his constituents.

The video has the MP on a foot tour of Assin Akrofuom where he was reportedly distributing hand sanitizers and veronica buckets in crowded places to ironically fight the very virus he may be contributing to spreading.

The video has men and women, some with children on their backs, most without nose masks, fighting to catch the eyes of the MP who clearly had no qualms for the overcrowding that was unfolding before the very eyes.

RELATED ARTICLE

At a point in the video, the MP paused to address the crowd on the items’ distribution over concerns that some of the constituents were preventing their colleagues from accepting the items as though the danger that came with the distribution meant nothing to him.

“You can’t force anyone not to take the items,” he paused to address the crowd which was also made of very old ladies and men, the segment of society considered to be at the most risk of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below is the video: