Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva has taken a proactive stance in deepening the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) commitment to advancing gender equality and inclusion.

In a recent initiative during her visit to Ghana, Kristalina engaged with prominent Ghanaian women across various sectors to gain firsthand insights into their experiences and to assess the country’s progress in achieving gender parity.

Among the distinguished guests at the engagement luncheon were Nana Aba Anamoah, a Media Personality and Founder of Women of Valour; Abena Amoah, Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange; Eva Mends, Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance; Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana; Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana; Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Deputy Attorney General; Prof. Takyiwaa Manu, an Academic, Author, and Human Rights Activist; Mrs. Mansa Nettey, Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank; and Kosie Yankey, CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency.

So soon after celebrating #IWD2024, I had an inspiring conversation with a group of Ghana’s fantastic women leaders. Let's keep pushing the boundaries for women everywhere. Here's to more progress and equality. pic.twitter.com/UYc3M5Gknt — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) March 17, 2024

During the meeting, there was an open dialogue facilitating discussions on both the challenges faced and success stories by women in Ghana across various sectors.

The IMF boss also held talks with Ghanaian government officials, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and other high-ranking appointees.

These discussions aimed to strengthen collaboration between the IMF and the Ghanaian government.

Accompanying Kristalina on her first official visit to Ghana were Abebie Selassie, Director of the Africa Department at the IMF, Stéphane Roudet, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, and other officials, highlighting the importance of this visit and the commitment of the IMF to support Ghana’s development goals, particularly in advancing gender equality and inclusion.

ALSO READ:

TUC vows to end ‘class system’ in payment of salaries for Article 71 office holders

FULL VIDEO: Kwame Sefa Kayi addresses key national issues on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show

Why Kwame Sefa Kayi doesn’t want to be an MP will shock you [Listen]