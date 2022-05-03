A model with the “world’s largest cheeks” has added more filler into her face in a bid to maintain her extreme look.

Anastasia Pokreshchuk from Ukraine, boasts of having the “biggest cheeks in the world, having had numerous filler injections to achieve her extreme protrusion look.

Not wanting anyone else to topple her crown, the 33-year-old model has recently opted for an even fuller look, documenting the uncomfortable-looking procedure on social media.

Anastasia filmed the anaesthetist injecting the liquid straight into her lower jaw, below her cheekbones, all while she can be seen wincing in visible pain.

Anastasia once had a far more natural look



After having the procedure, Anastasia can be seen proudly strolling through a shopping centre, happily showing off her latest enhancement.

She went on to share footage of her procedure in various clips via her Instagram stories, keeping her 82,500 followers updated.

Pink-haired Anastasia first began undergoing beauty and surgical procedures at the age of 26, on both her face and body.

Big cheeks aside, she’s also previously opted for veneers, breast enlargements, and botox injections in her forehead.

Her chosen appearance hasn’t come cheap, with Anastasia having already spent thousands of pounds on fillers alone,

She has fielded mixed responses about her look from trolls but Anastasia loves the way she looks and doesn’t let negative comments drag her down.

She’s previously said: “After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them. I understand that they look weird to other people, but I don’t mind.”