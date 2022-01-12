Mobile Network Operators (MNO) in the country are expected to make public, a list of centres for the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.

This forms part of measures to deal with the congestion that has characterised the exercise since it started.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) announced the development in a statement following a meeting with stakeholders.

Long queues are being recorded at the offices of various MNOs in the country as Ghanaians rush to meet the March 31, 2022 deadline for the exercise.

Many have raised concerns about the process, a situation NCA earlier indicated it has taken notice of and has been working assiduously to improve the subscriber experience.

The statement among other things noted that, all the stakeholders also agreed that there should be a continuous update of the SIM registration software to make it more efficient.

The network operators are also expected to increase staff strength to cater for stage 2 (biometric capture), open up additional registration points and increase the number of devices.

Read the full statement below:

The Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Tuesday January 11, 20222 met with the Chief Executive Officers of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the developers of the SIM Card Registration Application.

This followed recent reports of subscriber challenges encountered with the ongoing SIM Card Registration exercise which began on October 1, 2021.

The meeting was to review and outline solutions for the issues identified with the exercise.

The meeting reviewed all issues concerning the SIM Registration process with a specific focus on improving subscriber experience.

At the end of the meeting, all MNOs, App Designers and the NCA agreed on the following;

That all stakeholders, i.e. the NCA, all MNOs and App designers are committed to collaborating to ensure the success of the exercise. That all MNOs will work to improve customer experience at various registration centres to reduce and eliminate long queues at Stage 2 of registration. That all MNOs will take urgent steps to increase number of agents/staff undertaking the biometric capture at the stage 2 of the exercise, open up additional registration points and increase the number of devices for the biometric capture. That the MNOs will publish the locations for the SIM Registration for subscribers to easily locate centres close to them. That there will be continuous update of the SIM card registration application to ensure it is robust and efficient at all times. That there will be deeper collaboration to ensure that all associated challenges with the SIM Card Registration exercise are addressed promptly.

It is the expectation of all stakeholders that all concerns regarding the SIM Registration will be resolved for a successful exercise.