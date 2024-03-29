Former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, is advocating for a comprehensive audit of the GH¢10 billion accrued from the Energy Sector Levy (ESLA).

He alleged that, the Finance Ministry has mismanaged these funds, resulting in significant indebtedness in the energy sector and exacerbating recent power disruptions nationwide.

In an interview with Citi News, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle voiced concerns regarding the government’s financial constraints hindering the procurement of fuel, thereby contributing to the current energy crisis.

Mr. Buah stressed the urgency of addressing the mismanagement of the considerable revenue generated through energy sector levies.

Additionally, he pinpointed immediate causes of the crisis, including a loss of generation capacity due to inadequate coordination and planning, as well as financial limitations impeding fuel purchases.

“But more importantly, trying to make sure that the taxes that Ghanaians are paying, which is almost GH¢10 billion in the energy sector levies, which is being mismanaged at the Ministry of Finance, is addressed properly.

“Because the immediate cause of the crisis is, one, some generation capacity is lost because there is no coordination and planning. Two, because we don’t have money to buy fuel. ECG is not able to pay the power producers to buy fuel. That is why we are in this crisis” Mr. Buah stated.

ALSO READ:

Sad scenes from John Kumah’s one-week observation

FULL VIDEO: Asiedu Nketia’s One-on-One interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen