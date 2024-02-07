New Patriotic Party (MP) Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi has revealed a parliamentary aspirant need a minimum of GH₵2 million to contest elections.

According to the first-time MP, this amount though outrageous wouldn’t have any direct influence on the electoral results.

He disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM as he expressed worry over the increasing financial burdens on politicians.

However, the MP who lost his bid to seek re-election in the parliamentary primary on January 27 did not say if he expended such an amount in the just ended election.

“I must say as it stands now I have close to 1,500 delegates and in the future if you intend to make an entrance, for anybody, you need to have a minimum of GH₵2 million. That is just to make an entrance, for just primaries,” Dr. Adomako stated.

He noted it is time for a dialogue and intervention to address the menace which is taking a toll on politicians.

“I think we need to have a careful look. Eventually, some will need to buy planes for people, Looking at the way it’s going and that will still not guarantee you are winning,” he added.

Dr Kissi lost the election to Elder Emmanuel Tobbin.

The incumbent MP polled 566 votes against his contender’s 818 out of the total 1,485 votes cast.

