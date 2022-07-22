Five refuse collectors are seriously injured after clashes with Military officers from the Weija Municipal Assembly.

Speaking to Adom News, head of the refuse collectors, Moro Zakari, revealed that over five persons sustained head injuries and were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Some of the tricycles belonging to the collectors were damaged during the altercation with the officers at Tetegu.

Some of the collectors accused Patrick Kumor, Municipal Chief Executive of Weija-Gbawe area, of deliberately frustrating them out of business to his advantage.

The Mamprosi Chief of Darkoman, Hamidu Majeed, who visited the scene, advised the MCE against the use of the Military to intimidate the citizens but rather adopt amicable way of solving their dispute.