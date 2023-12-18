On the occasion of World Migration Day, the Migrant Watch and Skills Revolution Front (MWSRF) in Ghana underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing regular migration and advocating for policies that empower migrants, as well as the seamless integration of returnees in Ghana.

This year’s World Migration Day theme, “Act Today,” resonates profoundly with the core mission of MWSRF.

We earnestly call upon all stakeholders within the migration ecosystem to take immediate action in formulating policies and frameworks that not only enhance the reintegration of returnees but also effectively address the challenges associated with irregular migration.

Our research consistently highlights the pivotal role migrants play in the development of both host and home countries. In light of these findings, we urge policymakers to embrace evidence-based strategies that amplify the positive impact of migration on our society. This necessitates the implementation of skill development initiatives designed not only to meet the demands of the labour market but also to empower migrants, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to their respective communities.

As we mark World Migration Day, the Migrant Watch and Skills Revolution Front extends a call for a unified effort from government agencies, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

Together, let us forge an inclusive environment that recognizes and harnesses the immense potential of migrants and returnees for the collective benefit of our nation.