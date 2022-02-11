Actress Diamond Michelle, popularly known as Michy, had guests including Yvonne Nelson in the Hitz FM studios laughing on Thursday when she shared her thoughts on the possibility of government converting tollbooths into washrooms.

On Monday, Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah told some journalists that the government was considering many uses for the tollbooth structures.

He said that, among others, the structures could be revamped to provide sanitary washrooms after noticing road users park to use the roadside when they need to relieve themselves.

Michy, when asked what she thought about the idea, said cars might hit the tollbooths, especially on the highway.

This may put the people in the structures in danger, she said.

In cases they lose their lives, Michy stated that they’d go to the afterlife naked, and when asked what happened, they have to tell an embarrassing story about using a washroom in the middle of a highway.

The actress had come on Hitz FM with her colleague Yvonne Nelson to promote their new film, The Men We Love.

This role is Michy’s first acting gig. Yvonne Nelson called her a “great actress”.

Although there were some challenges, Michy said she enjoyed exploring her acting skills and hoped to make more films.