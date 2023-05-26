The Managing Director of G4S Security Services Ghana Ltd, Mr Michael Gyapah, was awarded “CEO of the Year 2022” in the “Private Security Sector” at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo held on 22nd May 2023 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The 7th GHANA CEO SUMMIT is a one-day high-impact business leadership summit for over 500 topmost CEOs & dignitaries across West Africa and took place on the 22nd of May, 2023 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast in Accra, Ghana.

The CEO Excellence Award aspect of the Summit recognizes, celebrates and profiles the achievement of CEOs and businesses. The award celebrates Business success, innovation, leadership and contribution to the economy.

An Award for the CEO of the Year is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices, achievements, leadership, vision and the creation of economic growth while contributing to the community.

As a Criteria, the awardee must have demonstrated being a model of business excellence, illustrates leadership, vision, demonstrates a high standard of ethical practices and professionalism, investment and job creation in Ghana, positive impact to the business community in a year.

As the MD of G4S Security Services Ghana Ltd, Mr. Gyapah was recognized for his Sterling Leadership, Achievements, Business Excellence and Professionalism over the last year in the Private Security Sector of Ghana’s Economy.

G4S Security Services Ghana limited is the leading integrated security solutions provider in Ghana with over 20 years experience in the security industry with operations in all the regions in Ghana. G4S provides Manned Security, Electronic Security, Secure Transportation, and Cash-In-Transit services across the country.

Under Michael’s leadership the business has seen great transformation and diversification in its portfolio in Ghana. The business is well positioned to grow in a sustainable manner, with a great team and good future prospects.