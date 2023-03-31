Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo has threatened to sue a secular musician for using her name in a song.

Writing to the musician, Obidiz, through her lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, the singer noted that the song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ contains disparaging and derogatory lyrics she does not want to be associated with.

The lawyer stated that Mercy Chinwo was shocked to find out about the song and its content.

The gospel singer threatened to sue Obidiz for ₦2 billion if he fails to pull down the music from all digital streaming platforms.

She is demanding that Obidiz “take down or cause to be taken down, the song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ which you published or be taken down immediately from all music digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and any other platform whereby you made such publication.”

Mercy Chinwo also demanded the musician desist from further use of her name, image or likening in his content.

The gospel singer’s attorney directed Obidiz to promptly comply with his client’s demands, “failure upon which the full machinery of the law will be set in motion against you including approaching the Court of Law to award damages against you to the tune of N2,000,000,000.00 (Two Billion Naira) in a favour of our client.”

