Members of Parliament (MPs) are definitely part of the many people who receive the special gift of children from God.

Despite the nature of their work, they make time to build families with their spouses and have adorable children.

Most of these MPs hardly make a public appearance with their kids for reasons best known to them.

We have compiled the list of the sweet and adorable children of 11 well-known MPs in Ghana.

Sam George: The MP for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George and his wife, have two adorable sons. The first is Andre and the second is Kion. Although he hardly flaunts them on social media, he never stops talkig fondly of his little boys. Below is a picture of Kion with his grandparents on his second birthday:

Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei: The former Deputy Information Minister, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, is the mother of this adorable full-haired boy.

Adwoa Safo’s children: The MP for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has three adorable children. Just as seen in the picture below, she had two kids with Kennedy Agyapong. She recently welcomed another child with her husband, Hanny Moutsiseb.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie: Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the MP for Ketu South constituency is the mother of a gallant military officer. He happens to be her only child with her late husband, Brigadier General Martin K.G. Ahiaglo (Rtd).

Kennedy Agyapong: The MP for the Assin North constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is known to have a lot of children. He even once sat on national television to mention the names of all 22 of them.

Francis-Xavier Sosu: The MP for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, has three adorable children with his wife, Nana Adwoa Marita Klenam Pokua Sosu. He has two sons: Francis-Xavier Kadi Sosu (Jnr) and Ian-Xavier Eli Sosu.

Muntaka Mubarak: The MP for Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mubarak, hardly makes a public appearance with his children. However, on December 7, 2020, he made a public appearance with one of his five children. Her name is unknown, but she is such an adorable little munchkin.

Ras Mubarak: Though Ras Mubarak lost his bid to recapture the Kumbugu seat in the 2020 elections, we could not miss the opportunity to show how beautiful his children are.

Maa Lydia: The MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, affectionately called Maa Lydia, has five amazing children. She and her late husband, Kyeremanteng Agyarko, welcomed quintuplets some years back.

10. Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Dorcas Affo Toffey, who is the MP for the Jomoro constituency, is the proud mother of singer Fantana.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah: The MP for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has three Adorable kids. He has Kwaku, Kofi and Afia. He hardly flaunts his children on social media.

credit: Yen