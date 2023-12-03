Executive Director of indigenous food production company, Agricwealth Ghana, Evans Kyere Mensah has been adjudged Best Cassava Farmer in the Mampong District.

This recognition is as a result of years of hardwork, following his exploits in Ghana’s agric sector.

A certificate of merit signed by Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong which was presented to Mr Kyere Mensah lauded him for his ” outstanding contribution towards the development of Agriculture in Ghana “.

Mr. Kyere-Mensah, who is also the convener of Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit, says this recognition will spur him to do more in the agribusiness space to create more jobs and sustainable livelihood for the people he serves and works with.

“This award means a lot to me. It shows that my work is being recognised. I’m glad I’m impacting lives in this community and Ghana as a whole. This will push me to grow more food to serve the people of Ghana and also export some to other countries. It’s the beginning of better things to come “.

He gained nationwide recognition when he was featured on Joy Business Agribusiness programme, Food Chain due to his prominence in the farming sector in the Mampong Municipality.