A British grandmother, who married her Egyptian toyboy lover 46 years her junior, has revealed the unlikely couple enjoys ‘doggy-style’ sex because she has ‘thin skin’ which easily breaks and the position stops her from ending up in A&E after love-making.

Iris Jones, who is celebrating her 82nd birthday today, appeared on ITV’s This Morning to discuss how she hasn’t seen her husband Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham, 36, in nine months because visa delay means he’s stuck in Egypt and can’t join his wife at her home in Weston-super-Mare.

The grandmother first hit the spotlight last year when she went on the programme to discuss the huge age gap and ended up revealing details of their sex life.

Iris made hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield blush after admitting that their first night of passion, which included an ‘entire tube of KY jelly’, left Iris ‘saddle sore’.

And today, Iris was back to her usual candour as she told Holly and Phil: “My skin is very thin. It’s like tissue. Mohamed has to be careful when he gets hold on me because he rips my skin.

“The skin on my legs is very very thin. When it comes to making love it can be painful. I can end up at the A&E with skin rips.

“But we’ve solved that problem as we do it doggy-fashion. Love hurts.”

Giggling with Holly host Phillip added: “Love finds a way.”

“It does,” Iris replied, before explaining: “My boys have come to accept it but they won’t call him daddy.”

Iris, a former cleaner who claims pension and disability benefits, also said that she’s ‘on edge’ because she’s ‘missing her husband all the time’.

“I’m on edge, I’m missing him all the time, we’re a married couple but we’re not together, it’s alien,” she went on.

Iris previously revealed fears she may never see the love of her life again in person because he is struggling to secure a spousal visa for the UK due to red tape.

She believes she can’t go back to Egypt because the environment is ill-suited to her health, adding it is “too hot and dusty.”

“It was the most heartbreaking farewell ever, we were pulled apart. It’s been nine months of waiting and waiting,” she went on.

Describing why she can’t live in Egypt, Iris added: “I’ve got health issues and I need the NHS – they’re keeping me alive.

“Egypt has a basic health service, we’ve got the best in the world.”

Iris also said that she’s tried to FaceTime her partner but ‘ended up in tears’ because seeing him was “too upsetting.”

Mohammed also video message to the show, where he said: “Happy birthday my wife, I miss you.”

Viewers were left giggling at Iris, saying that she was ‘a legend’ and they were jealous of her sex life.

Iris has previously confessed to spending her days “crying all the time” because she misses her partner.

Speaking to Metro earlier this year, the distraught grandmother said she had no idea when her husband would be able to join her in Britain,

She explained: “I’m separated from someone I love, it’s so hard. I haven’t got time on my side, his lawyers know that. I’ve had to go over there three times and come back without him.”

The Home Office told This Morning they should have a decision on Mohammed’s visa by November 4th.

Meanwhile, the pensioner also revealed she was ‘skint’ after previous trips to the country, having spent £50 per day on accommodation.

Iris explained: “I haven’t got age on my side. I could drop dead tomorrow. Every day is precious. It’s bloody awful being apart.”

It comes months after she appeared on This Morning to discuss her marriage to her Egyptian toyboy.