The Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Bice Osei Kuffour, affectionately called Obour has showed off his son.

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor II accompanied his father to the Asempa FM studios on Tuesday as he grants an interview.

The 10-year-old Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor II, who looks so much like his father, was seen seated close to his father as questions about the Ghana Post Company were posed to him by show host Osei Bonsu.

He was in a wine lacoste shirt and jeans.

Check out the adorable photos of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor II:

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor II – Obour’s son

