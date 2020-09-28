France star, Kylian Mbappé, has gifted the President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku his signed PSG jersey.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner is one of the exciting young players in the world and is linked to top European clubs.

The Ghana FA boss on Sunday outdoored the gift and applauded Mbappe for the kind gesture.

Mbappe is believed to have a strong bond with the Ghana FA Chief, hence the surprise gesture.

READ ALSO

Mr Okraku took to his official twitter account to express his gratitude to the budding talented forward.