A cocoa purchasing clerk, Lucas Osei, 41, is fighting for his life at St. Francis Xavier Hospital after a brutal robbery at his home in New Habitat, a suburb of Assin Fosu.

The attack, which took place around 2 a.m., involved four masked assailants armed with machetes and scissors.

The robbers made away with GH¢ 100,000, two laptops, and two mobile phones. Neighbors discovered Osei in a pool of blood after he screamed for help and promptly rescued him.

Meanwhile, a police team led by Superintendent Kwabena Darkoh, the Central North Regional Police Crime Officer, arrived swiftly at the scene, but the suspects had already fled.

Nonetheless, the officers recovered the machete and scissors used in the attack, which are being kept as evidence.

Following the initial response, Central North Regional Commander DCOP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe and his team visited the hospital to evaluate Osei’s injuries.

The incident has left the community in shock. The police investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This attack highlights the increasing need for enhanced security measures in the region, especially for individuals handling large sums of money.

The community is now grappling with fear and uncertainty in the wake of this violent crime.

