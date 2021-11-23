A 42-year old Construction Engineer has been shot dead during a robbery expedition on Saturday dawn in the Ashanti Region.

Michael Agbo-Kulu was reportedly shot at close range by an unknown robber, who wore a mask to hide his identity.

The sad incident was said to have happened right in the presence of Michael’s wife and 12-year-old child.

A police report said the miscreant sneaked into a house, where Michael resided at Anyinam New Site around 4:00 am.

The hoodlum, who was armed with a gun, managed to rob the inhabitants of the house of their valuable items including mobile phones, a laptop, and undisclosed cash.

After succeeding to rob his victims, the bloodthirsty hoodlum then shot Michael at close range without provocation and fled the robbery scene with his booty.

Michael, who bled profusely and was looking very weak after losing a lot of blood, was rushed to the hospital, where he died later on.

“He was rushed to the Asafo Boakye Hospital, Kokoben, near Kumasi for treatment and at about 6:00 am the same day he (Michael) was pronounced dead by the medical officer in charge,” it said.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue in Kumasi for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police have commenced investigations with the hope of apprehending the perpetrator to face the law.