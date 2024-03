The Star Beer Cooking Competition at Adom Park in Kwawu-Obomeng concluded with Mary emerging as the winner, securing a prize of GH₵ 1,500.

Fresh and Abena Serwaa claimed the titles of 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up, respectively, earning cash prizes of GH₵ 500 and GH₵ 250.

The Star Beer Cooking Competition, powered by Adom Brands, showcased culinary talent and celebrated Ghanaian cuisine as part of the Easter festivities in the region.

Check out photos from the cooking competition below:

