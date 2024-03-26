The family of the late Mark Owen Woyongo, has officially informed Interior Minister, Henry Quartey about his death.

This was when the family led by Mr George Anuseh paid a courtesy call on Mr Quartey in his office on Monday, March 25.

The former Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament(MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency passed on January 17, 2024, in Accra.

The former Upper East Regional Minister and former Interior Minister under the erstwhile NDC administration had been unwell for some time.

The Interior Minister described the late Woyongo as a politician who brought vast knowledge to contribute to the security and intelligence of the country.

He assured the family of the Ministry’s support in giving the deceased a befitting funeral.

The leader of the delegation, on behalf of the family, thanked the Minister for the meeting and invited the Ministry to the funeral.

ALSO READ: