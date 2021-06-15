Mark Okraku Mantey has reacted to dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, and other industry players who are against his appointment as Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

According to him, the creative space is an opinionated one, hence all comments and suggestions must be welcomed and geared towards building a conducive environment for the creative space.

He made this assertion when he took his seat to be vetted at the Appointments Committee on June 15, 2021.

The creative space is an opinionated one… By the DNA of a creative person you must be anti-status quo so many of them cannot be judged.

We need many of them on board so we will engage those who think we can’t do it and we will do it together, he noted.