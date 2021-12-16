Juaboso Member of Parliament (MP), Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has incurred the wrath of his colleague Manhyia North MP, Akwasi Konadu, following his claims that the Health Ministry has blown GH¢32 million COVID expenditure on conferences and meetings.

According to Mr Konadu, the Ranking Member of the Health Committee is churning out lies and can’t combine figures just to create an image for himself.

Mr Konadu, speaking on Joy News’ AM Show, debunked the claims.

He stated the figure was never mentioned at the meetings and if he [Akandoh] has a document to that effect, he should speak to all the details but not block heading.

“I’m a member of the Health Committee and if the ranking member speaks this way, then I have a problem.

“He’s churning out an untruth, he cannot go about bangling out figures together just to create an image for himself,” he fumed.

The lawmaker revealed that since the initial argument from the Minority about the expenditure on vaccines were drilled down, he has started bangling out figures.

“If he has a document to that effect, he must speak to the details but not the generic title.

“Because under every expenditure, there are lined items of what they used the money for,” he added.