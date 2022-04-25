A 25-year-old tailor’s apprentice who allegedly killed a friend at Sewua in the Ashanti region is set to appear in court today Monday, April 25, 2022.

The suspect is alleged to have murdered the deceased in an attempt to avoid payment of a debt the former owed the latter.

The suspect, Emmanuel Boateng, confessed to the police that he committed the heinous crime to avoid paying the GH¢300 debt.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo revealed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

He indicated that the suspect will be put before the Kuntanase Magistrate Court to be remanded to enable police to investigate further.

“He claimed he owes Nana Gyamfi and that the deceased has been asking about the money. Currently, he is in our custody and will be sent to court today,” ASP Ahianyo said.

Mr Ahianyo said a clinical psychologist from the Police hospital has been dispatched to engage the family of the deceased, 22-year-old Nana Kwaku Adu Gyamfi who was a Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

“IGP has also directed the police to visit the family with a clinical psychologist to help the family of the deceased,” he added.

ASP Ahianyo has assured police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the culprit faces the full rigours of the law.