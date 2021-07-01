Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho.

It is understood United will pay Dortmund 85m euros (£73m) for the 21-year-old, who joined them from Manchester City in 2017.

Personal terms are yet to be finalised and a medical completed but neither are expected to present a problem.

The news will be welcomed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to build on United’s progress last season.

They finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City and reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.

The United boss has identified four key positions he wants to improve: right side of his midfield, then the central defensive, midfield and attacking areas.

Sancho fills the first of those.

The news brings to an end a long chase for the Londoner, who shone in Watford’s academy.

United expected to sign him last summer but could not agree a fee.

He is set to become the second-most expensive English footballer of all time behind Harry Maguire, who joined United from Leicester for £80m in August 2019.

Sancho scored 50 goals and registered 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund, scoring twice in the German Cup final to help the Bundesliga side to a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in May.

He has won 20 caps for England since his international debut in 2018, scoring three goals, and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2018-19 and 2019-20.