A physical exchange between two farmers has left one dead at Lamboya near Zebila in the Bawku district of the Upper East Region.

The victim, 50-year-old Mba Avoka was hacked to death with a hoe by his longtime friend, Akelisi, 60, after a misunderstanding ensued while they worked on their farm.

A principal eyewitness told Adom News the suspect, who suffers a mental ailment, attacked the victim unprovoked, forcing him to retaliate.

After the misunderstanding was settled and they returned to work, he hacked the victim’s head multiple times with his hoe.

According to the assemblyman for the area, they were alerted to the farm by screams from other farmers while the victim was battling for his life.

He added that Mba succumbed to his injuries shortly after, on the farm.

The Zebila Police who were called to the scene have transported the body to the mortuary.

Akelisi has, however, been detained and is assisting police with further investigations.