A 71-year-old man has died after being mauled by seven dogs on his way to his neighbourhood store, while the animals’ owner has been arrested.

Freddy Garcia was walking to a store around 1.30pm when the horrifying attack took place.

Police received a call from a witness reporting that the man was being mauled by seven dogs, authorities told ABC news.

Authorities rushed to the scene and Mr Garcia was taken by air ambulance to hospital.

Four of the dogs were captured shortly after the mauling.

The three others were on the loose for an undisclosed period of time, before they were captured.

According to authorities, all seven of the dogs were a pit bull mix.

He was later pronounced deceased from wounds suffered during the attack, in in Fresno, Texas, on July 18, despite the efforts of medics at Memorial Hermann, a hospital in the downtown Houston area..

A statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office said that the owner was unknown until he was tracked down by a joint investigation with Fort Bend Animal Control and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday authorities identified 47-year-old Samuel Cartwright in connection to the mauling.

Cartwright was taken to custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and charged with Attack by Dog resulting in Death.

The charge is a second-degree felony. Police confirmed that his bond had been set at $100,000.

Eric Fagan, Fort Bend’s Sheriff Eric Fagan, said he was thankful that the dogs had been removed from the streets and another potential attack had been prevented.

Sheriff Fagan said: “This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbours as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia.

“Special thanks go out to our deputies, Fort Bend Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez, and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton for the collaborative work of capturing the dogs and making an arrest.”

The police department was continuing its investigation into the attack.