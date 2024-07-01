A 30-year-old man, Kwabena Mensah, has been lynched by his friends at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Kwabena according to reports met his untimely death after an argument over GH₵200.

Police source says Kwabena and friends are believed to be Asafo members of Kasoa Odupong Ofaako Stool.

They therefore went to an estate developer’s site to demand a GH₵7,000 fine after he flouted the ban on noise making.

During the period, nobody was supposed to work but the developer defied the directive from the traditional authorities.

In an interview with Adom News, a brother of the deceased Edem Saglo said after they received the money, they proceeded to another developer to demand GH₵200.

Kwabena confronted his friends for his share of the money in the morning but it led to a heated exchange.

Edem identified two of the attackers as Beards and Baddest Shatta.

Around 11:00pm on Sunday, Kwabena was attacked while they were drinking at a spot.

He narrated that, the suspects came wielding stones and sticks.

In his attempt to urge calm, one of them hit him [Sedem] with a stick and he fell unconscious.

“Some witnesses poured water to resuscitate me but when I became alright, my brother was in a terrible state. We rushed him to the hospital but he died,” he narrated.

The suspects are at large and the case has been reported at Kasoa Ofaako District Police Command.

