A 53-year-old farmer in the Volta Region died from gunshot wounds after his colleague got furious over his refusal to give him a calabash of fresh palm wine.
According to reports, the 53-year-old palm wine tapper, Nobert Ataafi, was killed at Alavanyo Wudidi in the Volta Region during a disagreement over palm wine.
The deceased, according to witnesses, was allegedly killed by his colleague when he refused to give him some of his local wine.
According to the police, some irate residents physically assaulted the suspect when he was tracked down from his hideout.
He was later handed over to the Kpando police for investigation.