A 30-year-old man, Akwesi Amissah, has allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on his co-worker after he accused him of going after his fiancée.

The incident occurred at Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central region.

Narrating the incident, a witness, Oheneba Ambrose, said the victim gave the suspect’s fiancee Ghc20 but little did he know that his act of kindness could cause him pain.

He disclosed the fiancee came to the site where the victim and her fiancee work and pleaded with the victim to give her Ghc5 so she could use it to buy food for her child since the fiancee was not around.

It is unclear what the suspect was told, causing him to attack the victim but some residents around separated them.

He subsequently went into his room, brought out a cutlass, and allegedly attacked the victim.

The victim sustained injuries in the neck, hand, and other parts of his body.

The suspect was later apprehended by residents, co-workers and handed over to the police.