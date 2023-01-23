The Ahanta West District Police Command in the Western Region has launched investigations to unravel the circumstances under which a father gunned down his biological son.

The father reportedly killed the son at Ahuntumanu over misunderstanding that ensued between them.

Assembly Member for the area, Stephen Ackah, explained that the deceased resided at Kwesimintsim in the Effia-Kwesimitsim Municipality and visited his father regularly in the Ahuntumanu community.

“The information I have gathered is that the son who is now deceased had become a burden to his father due to his bad attitude. He lives in Kwesimintsim and whenever he visits his father, he steals almost everything in the house and sells them.

“His father has been complaining on several occasions but he is not changing his bad attitude. So it is alleged that he came to visit his father and exhibited a similar attitude, this time, he wanted to take his hunting gun away. His father got frustrated and shot him,” he said.

The noise of the gunshot, he continued, attracted members of the community to the scene but it was too late.

“They heard gunshots and rushed to their house but they only found the lifeless body of Ankoo in a pool of blood. He was already dead,” he stressed.

The lifeless body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.