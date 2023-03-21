A middle-aged man has been found hanging in an uncompleted building at Tanokrom, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The lifeless body of the yet-to-be-identified man was found hanging on a rope.

Assembly member of Tanokrom West Emmanuel Kwaku Tobis told Connect FM that a resident in his electoral area informed him about the sad development.

“I was called by a resident that someone has been found dead in an uncompleted building. I proceeded to the scene and called the police. After taking a careful look at the young man, I realized he does not reside in our community, nobody knows him here,” he indicated.

According to him, the position at which the deceased was found hanging demands answers.

“When officers from the police crime unit arrived at the scene, they suspected foul play. They claim he might have been killed somewhere and the body was just brought here. It is difficult to understand how he was able to commit suicide with his right leg also hanging on the same rope,” he added.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy while police begin investigations into circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.