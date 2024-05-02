A brokenhearted man, Shadrach Fosu has taken his own life, leaving behind a heartbreaking letter detailing his anguish over his girlfriend’s decision to marry another man.

In the letter discovered at the scene, the 29-year-old expressed deep sorrow and regret over his failed relationship, detailing the love and care he had received from his beloved girlfriend, whom he referred to as Gifty.

Unable to bear the thought of seeing her marry another man, Fosu made the heartbreaking decision to end his own life.

The letter read, “life is a journey, I started mine at a tender age. I have done a lot and I met a lady which I love very much. She takes care of me, guide me, protect me but I took her for granted. I did a lot to her but now she has broken up with me. She has done a lot but I can’t stay and hear say she is getting marry to another man. LIFE IS A JOURNEY AND I HAVE ENDED MINE. GIFTY THANK YOU”

Residents of Kasoa Shalom City revealed that Shadrach had previously attempted to take his life by consuming poison.

Despite receiving medical attention and advice from doctors, he ultimately succumbed to his despair.

In response to the tragedy, Assembly Member for Kasoa Opeikum-Chrispo City Electoral Area, Adams Habibulah, urged Ghanaians to prioritize open communication and seek support for individuals grappling with emotional distress.

He reminded that suicide is not a option, as he urged persons with mental health issues to share their struggles and seek help, rather than resorting to drastic actions.